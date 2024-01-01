New Year: Collective Action, Support For Security Agencies Panacea To insecurity – Aliyu

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has described collective action and support to the nation’s security operatives as one of the best ways to end insecurity in the country.

Aliyu made this disclosure in his New Year message to the people of the State and Nigerians as a whole.

According to him, during the year under review, Nigeria had witnessed a lot of challenges, especially in the area of security, thereby causing a serious setback in the nation’s quest for a strong and vibrant economy.

The Governor decried that bandits’ attacks were so rampant in many parts of Sokoto State, leaving many people either killed, displaced or abducted.

Dr Aliyu further described armed banditry plaguing the northern states as a source of great concern that requires urgent attention from the three tiers of government.

According to him, his seven-month-old administration had recorded a tremendous improvement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He said so far, over 100 kidnapped victims have been successfully rescued by the military as a result of the sustained support and encouragement they enjoyed from the state government.

“We have recently procured and distributed over 70 patrol vehicles to our security personnel with a view to making them adequately equipped to discharge their constitutional duty.

“I have also signed the bill for the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps in order to complement the efforts of our conventional Security outfits in ridding the state of banditry and other forms of criminalities”, Aliyu averred.

The Governor further restated his administration’s resolve to end banditry, appealing for support from the well-meaning citizens in the state.

He expressed hope that the year 2024 will by the grace of God be the end of security challenges confronting the nation, and called for support from the citizenry.

Dr Aliyu, while wishing Nigerians a prosperous new year, called for fervent prayers for the leaders and the country at large.