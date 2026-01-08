New Year: CIoDN Urges FG To Consolidate Reforms For Full Economic Potential

As Nigeria moves into 2026, the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoDN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to consolidate current structural reforms to achieve full economic potential.

Similarly, CIoDN also highlighted the much need elements for the government to address the hydra-headed security challenges that remain the primary barrier to stimulating robust domestic and foreign investment. Director-General (DG)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CIoDN, Dr Taiwo Nolas-Alausa, made this known in his 2026 New Year Message titled: ‘From Transformation To Prosperity’, delivered in Lagos recently.

He said that articulation of these priorities in the New Year was apt, noting that “to achieve these ambitions, the Federal Government must continue to deepen coordination across fiscal, monetary, and trade policies to ensure coherence, predictability, and confidence in economic management.

“Such alignment is essential for translating macroeconomic gains into tangible outcomes, higher productivity, job creation, and improved living standards for all and sundry.”

According to him, “the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoDN) extends its warmest felicitations to all Nigerians as we enter the year 2026.

The Institute acknowledges the courageous economic and structural reforms undertaken by the current administration since its assumption of office in May 2023, with 2025 emerging as a transition year in this historic reform agenda.

“These efforts have been instrumental in stabilising the economy, advancing the digitalisation of public services, and laying a stronger foundation for the transformation of Nigeria’s macroeconomic framework. “The CIoDN commends the landmark efforts to overhaul Nigeria’s fiscal framework through the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts.

By consolidating the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA 2025), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA 2025), the Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA 2025), and the Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA 2025), the government has replaced decades of fragmentation with a globally competitive system.

“This streamlined framework is the essential engine for enterprise productivity and the realization of our national developmental objectives.”

CIoDN noted that the positive impact of complementary policies, including: Foreign Exchange Management: Continued efforts to stabilize the Naira and curb inflationary pressures, GDP Rebasing: The completion of the overdue rebasing (using 2019 as the base year), which more accurately reflects the expansive contributions of the ICT and informal sectors.

The BRIDGE Project: The $500 million World Bank-supported Digital Backbone project deploying over 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable stands as a primary catalyst for job creation and national productivity under the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

In addition, the CIoDN helmsman stressed that significant progress is also being recorded in the transformation of Nigeria’s financial system, saying that “the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise, which has attracted over N2.5 trillion in fresh capital, is strengthening the resilience of the financial sector against global vicissitudes.

“In parallel, the enactment of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 further reinforces financial stability and positions the economy on a sustainable path toward the aspiration of a $1 trillion economy.”

He said: “As we move into 2026, the global economy remains tempered by restrained growth, tightening financial conditions, and persistent cost pressures. “These are fueled by geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism, and climate-related disruptions.

With multilateral forecasts predicting only modest expansion in advanced economies, a greater responsibility rests on emerging markets like Nigeria to maintain fiscal discipline, strengthen domestic productivity, and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance.”

Nolas-Alausa said: “The economic signals are improving and our policy direction is clearly defined. However, policy alone is not enough. With collective commitment and responsible leadership, we can harness these gains to reposition our nation for sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.