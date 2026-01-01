New Year: Be Courageous, Make God Your Anchor, Akinadewo Tells Nigerians

President, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Nigeria Region and Prelate, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, has urged Nigerians to renew their trust in God, doing away with regrets of the past years or fear.

Akinadewo, in his New Year message at MCCSW International Headquarters, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos, reminded that the turning of the calendar was a powerful symbol of God’s renewing grace, hence the need to be guided by the promise of divine intervention.

Giving the church’s theme for the year as ‘Our Year of Righteousness Provoked New Name’, he emphasised seeking first God’s kingdom and righteousness.

He said, “The past year may have held both triumphs and trials, moments of clarity and seasons of doubt, but each experience was held within the bounds of His sovereign care.

“Let us not enter this new year carrying the unshaken dust of old regrets or fears. Instead, let us receive it as a fresh canvas of divine mercy, a sacred invitation to trust anew in the One whose faithfulness is our true and constant foundation.

“Therefore, let our posture for the coming days be one of intentional faith and hopeful expectation, anchored not in our own strength but in God’s unfailing promises.”

Akinadewo, also called for collective efforts and leveraging diversity in overcoming the nation’s challenges.

“As faithful beloved sons and daughters of the Most High God, let us have increased faith that will pull down all the challenges that might come our ways in the year 2026.

Globally, nations are faced with obstacles around their Monetary and Fiscal Policies, and Nigeria is not an exception.

“For this reason, it’s imperative for us as citizens to support our political leaders through prayers and other productive areas. It’s our collective efforts that will bring forth the enhancement of our plans.

“While we are challenged as a nation in the areas of security, economy, etc, and across divides, we should leverage on our diversity to overcome all of these.

“Therefore, 2026 is filled with lofty hopes, and at the end of the day, we shall all gathered to rejoice together,” he stated.

Making biblical references, he further called on Nigerians to show care, compassion and forgiveness to one another, for the bettering of the society.

“Let this be a year where our faith is expressed through love and tangible grace. As we have received such great mercy, we are commissioned to be conduits of it.

“In a world often marked by division and haste, may our homes, our church, and our daily interactions be sanctuaries of Christ-like compassion and patient encouragement.

“Let us move forward together, not as isolated travelers, but as a covenant community.”