New Year Attacks: Obi Expresses Worry Over Cycle Of Violence In Nigeria

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has described as a national shame, the repeated failure of the government to provide basic security for citizens.

Obi, in a statement issued on X on Monday, noted that terror groups have unleashed ceaseless attacks on Nigerians this New Year.

The former Anambra State governor, who was reacting to the terrorist attack at the Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Domo community of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday that claimed over 40 lives, recalled other similar attacks that occurred in Bong village in Doemak District of Plateau State, Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State and the New Year Day in Katsina State, the Unguwar Naino community.

He regretted that such a cycle of senseless killings and insecurity had continued unchecked across the nation.

“These incidents form part of a disturbing and tragic pattern of violence that has sadly become normalised,” he noted.

Obi, who is now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the nation should not continue to normalise such terrorist attacks on its citizens.

“The protection of lives must remain the foremost responsibility of government,” he stated, and said there is a need for an all-hands-on-deck approach, “a coordinated, capable, and decisive effort to end the menace of insecurity that has become a daily occurrence.”

He expressed his sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones in Niger, Plateau, Kano, Katsina, and other affected communities, stating that no words could truly ease their pain.

“Know, however, that the nation mourns with you. May you find strength, comfort, and resilience in this time of unimaginable grief.

“This cycle of violence must be stopped,” Obi declared.