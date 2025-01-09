New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New Year: APC…

New Year: APC Prays For Tinubu, Oyetola, Party’s Victory In Elections

The Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, has enjoined members and all the stakeholders of the party to rededicate themselves towards the realization of the common goal of the party through the forthcoming 2026 staggered election in the state.

Lawal who made this statement during the interdenominational prayer session to herald the activities of the party in the new year organized by the State Working Committee of the party explained that there was need for maximum co-operation, individual sacrifice, unity, discipline and divine guidance of the members of the party to maximally improve the fortune of the party.

The state APC chairman who canvassed the respect of the members for the supremacy of the party stated further it would be callous for any of the members of the party to engage in any activities capable of dividing the party for any reason.

Lawal said: “Our gathering today is not just an act of prayer; it is a declaration of our collective determination to reclaim our rightful place in leadership.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group Seeks End To Oil Spillage In Rivers Community
Read Next

Sisters Set Father On Fire After Rape
Share
Copy Link
×