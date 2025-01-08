New Year: APC Prays For Tinubu, Oyetola, Party’s Victory In 2026

Share

The Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, has enjoined the members and all the stakeholders of the party to rededicate themselves towards the realization of the common goal of the party through the forthcoming 2026 staggered elections in the state.

Lawal who made this statement during the interdenominational prayers session to herald the activities of the party in the new year organized by the State Working Committee of the party explained that there was a need for maximum cooperation, individual sacrifice, unity, discipline and divine guidance of the members of the party to maximally improve the fortune of the party.

The state APC chairman who canvassed the respect of the members for the supremacy of the party stated further it would be callous for any of the members of the party to engage in any activities capable of dividing the party for any reason under the sun.

According to Lawal: “Our gathering today is not just an act of prayer; it is a declaration of our collective determination to reclaim our rightful place in leadership.

“The Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a national project, and Osun must be at the forefront. This is a year of action and we must approach it with faith and relentless effort,”, the state APC chairman stated.

The event was a powerful statement of the leading opposition party’s resolve to secure progress and victory as it continues its mission to deliver good governance under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

The prayer session brought together the State Working Committee, the party’s staff and its numerous stakeholders in a show of solidarity and determination to usher in blessings for Osun State and Nigeria.

Special prayers were offered for the success of President Tinubu’s administration, the continuous divine protection of the state leader of the party, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who was the immediate-past governor of the state and now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and the APC’s dominance in the political arena as the nation prepares for the forthcoming elections.

The prayers’ session delved into a resounding call for the members to put aside personal interests and prioritize the collective success of the party while the leadership of the party reaffirmed its commitment to delivering on the promises of good governance and mobilizing every resource to secure victory in the political activities ahead.

Clerics from various religious backgrounds delivered prayers, calling for peace, economic recovery and unity across the state and the nation. They also prayed specifically for divine intervention in ensuring the success of the APC leaders at all levels and the party’s triumph in future elections.

The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to delivering on the promises of good governance and mobilizing all available resources to secure victory in the political activities ahead.

