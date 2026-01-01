The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday asked his legal counsel to discontinue all ongoing defamation litigations against several individuals.

Senator Akpabio, who spoke at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital said he had filed nearly nine litigations against individuals he accused of tarnishing his image, but he was deeply moved by counsel during a New Year Mass.

He said, “I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name.

READ ALSO:

“But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitor to withdraw all lawsuits against them.”

New Telegraph recalls that in 2025, Akpabio filed several high-profile defamation lawsuits, particularly one against colleague Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan.

Also, towards the end of 2025, Akpabio filed a N200 billion defamation lawsuit against the female lawmaker over allegations of sexual harassment, which he refuted and urged her to prove it in court.

In the same vein, Akpabio’s wife also filed defamation suits against Akpoti‑Uduaghan over claims she said had harmed her family’s reputation.

The relationship between the two lawmakers went sour when the latter accused Akpabio of influencing her suspension from the Senate in March 2025, following her public allegations of misconduct. It is worthy to note that the Senator had previously challenged actions taken against her in court, including a N100 billion defamation suit she filed against Akpabio and other defendants over alleged remarks that she said damaged her reputation. However, with Thursday’s declaration, Akpabio has formally withdrew all pending legal disputes arising from defamation claims, signalling an end to the widely reported lawsuits.