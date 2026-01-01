New Year: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 77 Inmates

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to 77 inmates across correctional facilities in the state.

The gesture, which forms part of activities marking the January 1, 2026 New Year celebrations, underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to rehabilitative justice, second chances, and humane governance.

The pardon reflects the Governor’s belief that the justice system should strike a balance between accountability and compassion, particularly for convicts who have shown genuine remorse and prospects for reintegration into society.

In a statement, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, who chairs the Advisory Council, explained the rigorous process that informed the recommendations.

According to him, “In commemoration of the January 1st, 2026 New Year Day celebration, the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommended a total of 77 convicts for the mercy of Mr. Governor.

“In making the recommendations, the Council considered the nature of the offence, length of time served, conduct and behaviour in custody, age and health condition, rehabilitation, prospects of reintegration, and reports from correctional and legal authorities.”

Ajulo commended the Governor’s decision, noting that, “After due consideration, Mr. Governor has graciously approved the list of beneficiaries,” adding that Governor Aiyedatiwa personally reviewed each case to ensure fairness and humanity prevailed.

A breakdown of the approved clemency measures shows that 12 inmates were granted outright release after demonstrating exemplary conduct and serving substantial portions of their sentences.

In addition, the death sentences of 22 condemned inmates were commuted to life imprisonment or fixed terms. Life imprisonment sentences were further reduced to 25 years for four inmates, 20 years for 14 inmates, 15 years for 15 inmates, and 10 years for six inmates, while four others had their sentences commuted to lesser terms of imprisonment.

Ajulo described the action as a reflection of compassionate leadership, stating: “This gesture by His Excellency exemplifies profound mercy and a forward-thinking approach that prioritises rehabilitation over mere punishment.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions reaffirm his unwavering commitment to justice sector reforms, decongesting correctional facilities, and fostering hope for redemption among inmates willing to reform.”