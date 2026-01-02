New Year: Aiyedatiwa Frees 77 Prisoners

Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to extend clemency to 77 convicts across correctional facilities in the state.

This gracious act, timed to commemorate the Janu- ary 1, 2026, New Year celebrations, underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s deep commitment to rehabilitative justice, second chances, and the humane side of governance.

The pardon also reflects Aiyedatiwa’s belief that the justice system should strike a balance between accountability and compassion, particularly for those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and a potential for reintegration into society.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, who chairs the Advisory Council, explained the meticulous process behind the recommendations in a statement:

According to him: “In commemoration of the January 1, 2026 New Year Day celebration, the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommended a total of 77 convicts for the mercy of Mr. Governor.

“In so doing, the Council considered the nature of offence, length of time served, conduct and behavior in custody, age and health condition, rehabilitation and prospects of reintegration, and reports from correctional and legal authorities.