New Year: Abbas, Kalu Congratulate Nigerians, Calls For Renew Hopes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has urged Nigerians to renew their hopes for the upcoming year 2025.

Abbas expressed optimism that improvements will be seen in the new year and emphasised the importance of Nigerians remaining steadfast and supporting their leaders at all levels.

He said that despite the existing challenges confronting the nation and its people, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is implementing necessary measures to enhance the quality of life in the forthcoming year.

In a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker encouraged Nigerians to uphold the spirit of brotherhood amongst themselves.

He said, “I extend my congratulations to Nigerians from various walks of life as we welcome the Year 2025. As a nation, we have many reasons to rejoice as our Creator has granted us the privilege of witnessing a successful 2024.

“In the upcoming year 2025, I am hopeful that positive changes will occur. Through the concerted efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I believe we can address most of the current challenges we face as a nation.

“Let us remain hopeful and united as one people. Together, we will emerge stronger and triumph over our obstacles,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas also said Nigerians should expect more from the 10th House under his leadership, especially on issues concerning their socio-economic well-being.

He added that the welfare of the citizenry remains one of the topmost priorities of the 10th House in the coming year.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians on the occasion of New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, urging hope, renewal, and optimism for a brighter future.

He reflected on the significant progress made in the outgoing year and assured Nigerians that the new year will bring promise and possibility.

Kalu expressed pride in the legislative milestones achieved in the past year, which have laid the groundwork for a brighter future for Nigeria.

The deputy speaker said he is also committed to addressing pressing issues in the coming year, including economic development, job creation, healthcare, education, and national security.

Kalu said that the House has at all times prioritized the passage of critical legislations that promote good governance, transparency, and accountability.

He reassured Nigerians that their voices will continue to be heard in the legislative process and urged citizens to remain hopeful and optimistic about the nation’s future.

He emphasised Nigeria’s resilience and determination, stating that together, the country can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

He also urged the people to keep supporting the renewed agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying that it will not fail them.

He said: “We stand at the threshold of a new year, filled with promise and possibility. As we reflect on the triumphs and challenges of the past, we are reminded of the resilience and determination that define us.

“As we bid farewell to the past year and usher in a new one, I join my fellow citizens in reflecting on the progress we have made and the challenges we still face. As the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, I am proud of the significant legislative milestones we achieved in the past year, which have laid the groundwork for a brighter future for our nation.

“In the coming year, we will continue to work tirelessly to address the pressing issues that affect our citizens, from economic development and job creation to healthcare, education, and national security. We will also prioritize the passage of critical legislations that promote good governance, transparency, and accountability.

“I want to assure the Nigerian people that we are committed to working in their best interests and to ensuring that their voices will continue to be heard in the legislative process. We will continue to engage with citizens, listen to their concerns, and work to address them through our legislative duties.

“As we begin this new year, I urge all Nigerians to remain hopeful and optimistic about our nation’s future. We have faced many challenges in the past, but we have always emerged stronger and more resilient. I have no doubt that together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

“I wish all Nigerians a happy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year”.

