New Year: 2024 Promises Betterment For Nigerians – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Nigerians as they celebrate the New Year, saying 2024 promises to be a better year for the citizens.

Speaker Abbas, in his New Year message, said with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, Nigeria is about to witness massive growth and development.

The speaker, however, noted that for the country to be great again, the people must support the policies, projects, and programmes of the government at all levels and in all ramifications.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to only pray for their leaders but also to work with them towards having a better country.

Abbas urged political, religious, and traditional leaders to work towards a common goal of an indivisible and prosperous nation, noting that Nigeria is better united than divided.

He also urged the citizens, especially the youth, to remain patriotic and law-abiding, adding that they should shun ethno-religious sentiments and show love to one another.

Abbas wished Nigerians a prosperous and peaceful 2024.