New Yam Festival: Nnewi Celebrates Afialou Festival

The Nnewi community of Anambra State, yesterday, celebrated it’s new yam (Afialou Nnewi Festival), an annual event to herald the new yam, signaling the period of rest from the farming season. This year’s new yam festival which was celebrated at Nkwo Nnewi triangle had in attendance all the four quarters of Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim, Nnewichi in attendance. While cutting the new yam, Igwe K.O.N Orizu III, thanked God for a bountiful harvest this year.

He prayed for the well-being and health of Ndi Nnewi to witness another new yam festival and prayed that God will grant all Nnewi indigenes good health to celebrate another Afialou festival next year. He commended the four quarters of Nnewi for coming together this year to make the festival a success.

In the same vein, the President General of Nnewi, Hon. Maduka Atu- enyi, while speaking with New Telegraph, thanked Ndi Nnewi for coming together to celebrate the new yam festival in Grand style. He said that the new yam festival over the years, have been a rallying point for all indigenes of Nnewi. He thanked all Nnewi sons and daughters who came from far and wide to join in the joy of the festival.

He said, “this year’s festival is unique, because of the so many activities that was lined up for its celebration, which include cultural displays, as well as the funfare by several entertainment companies in Nigeria who witnessed the event which made it thick. Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, donated the yams used for the celebration and also supported the Afiaolu New Yam Festival.

In the same vein, Chief Okonkwo ( Ifeuto Anaedo), also celebrated the new yam festival in grand style as the Obi of Obiofia Nnewichi (Dala Gbuji). While interacting with New Telegraph, Chief Okonkwo stressed that the Afialou festival in Nnewi is a time for the homecoming of Nnewi indigenes, to celebrate their bountiful harvest and culture, just like other Igbos. He said, “I am happy that this year’s Afialou festival was celebrated in unison.

I am grateful and happy that Nnewi has come together at Nkwo Nnewi triangle to celebrate this year’s festival and I pray it remains so for the growth and development of our dear town, Nnewi.”