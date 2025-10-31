New Yam Festival: Nkerefi Community Lauds Mbah’s Rural Devt Initiative

The Enuogu-Nkerefi Autonomous Community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday saluted Governor Peter Mbah for his commitment to developing rural areas, especially in Nkerefi.

During the celebration of the annual Iri Ji (new yam festival) in his palace Igwe Onukwube, the Ogu I of Enuogu Nkerefi, said the festival is a sacred cultural event that strengthens the bond of unity among Igbo. The monarch thanked Mbah for his major infrastructure projects.

According to him, the once deplorable road to the community, which forced motorists to pass through Nkanu West, Aninri, and even Ebonyi State before returning to Nkerefi, has received massive attention.

He said: “I want to commend Governor Peter Mbah for his rural development initiatives across the state. We are happy with him for extending this good gesture to us.

“He will continue to have our support in all he does because he means well for our people. “Construction is ongoing, and it is now much easier to drive down to Nkerefi without taking those long, distressing routes.”