New Wildfire Sweeps Through Hollywood Hills, Threatens Landmarks As Chaos Grips LA

Share

At least five wildfires are now raging in Los Angeles and its neighbouring Ventura County – all but one is completely uncontained.

According to reports, its utter chaos in Hollywood – streets are gridlocked and people carry whatever belongings they can under a blanket of thick smoke.

A fire chief told the BBC the Hollywood Hills blaze is rapidly expanding with “zero” chance of containing it. Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal are among the A-list stars describing the heartbreak of losing their homes.

Five people are confirmed dead and more than 137,000 people have been evacuated in what has become the most destructive wildfire in LA’s history, reports the BBC Firefighters are short on water and are resorting to taking water from swimming pools and ponds.

Meanwhile, LA Mayor Karen Bass has defended her absence when the wildfires broke out – she is also facing criticism amid reports she cut $17m from the fire department’s budget last summer.

Share

Please follow and like us: