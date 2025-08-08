New Visa Regime To Protect US, Enhance Security – Mills

American Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, has said the new visa regime by his country, which affects four African countries, including Nigeria, is not punitive but is to enhance services.

At a joint press conference with Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in Abuja on Friday, Ambassador Mills explained that the new visa regime is meant to protect the US and enhance security in the country.

“Let me be clear, the US values its strong relationship with Nigeria and the many kinds of connections that exist between our two countries.

“US visas play a vital role in keeping these ties going and strengthening, whether that’s enabling travel for education, for business, for tourism, for cultural exchange,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the United States had early last month, announced sweeping changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria, and reduced travelling to America by visa applicants to a single-entry visa valid for only three months.

This is a sharp shift from the previous visa regime, which often allowed for multiple entries over two years or more.

Ambassador Mills, however, stressed the need for compliance with the new visa laws, adding that this is not just an obligation but the cornerstone of mutual trust and respect between the two countries.

He disclosed that he had useful discussions with Alhaji Idris about US visa laws and how to sensitise the Nigerian people to the importance of compliance.

He stated that the US government considers it essential that visas are appropriately used in accordance with US laws and regulations.

“We, of course, welcome Nigerian visitors to the United States just as Nigeria welcomes Americans to this country. Both governments want visitors to respect our national laws and regulations,” he stated.

Ambassador Mills warned against the misuse of a visa or inaccurate information when applying for a visa, which he said undermines the trust between the two countries.

“We encourage all applicants to provide truthful information and abide by the terms of their visas, as I know, a great majority of Nigerians do. By doing that, we are going to strengthen the bonds between our countries,” he said.

Minister Idris, on his part, noted that Nigerians are globally acknowledged travellers to many countries of the world, including the United States, for various reasons, such as tourism, business, education, and medical care.

“The United States remains one of the most frequented destinations for Nigerians, reflecting the deep and long-standing ties between our two nations.

“Many Nigerians travel to the U.S. for study, work, medical care, family visits, tourism, and investment opportunities.

This robust exchange continues to enrich both societies.

“The new developments announced by the U.S. Embassy regarding changes in its consular responsibilities and visa application procedures have been in the news recently.

“These changes, as explained by the U.S. Mission, are part of efforts to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and respond to evolving consular demands,” he said.

Alhaji Idris underscored the mutual respect and partnership between Nigeria and the United States and the commitment of the Embassy to keeping Nigerian travellers well-informed