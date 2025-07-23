New US Visa Policy Hits Nigerians; Chills Hugs, Handshakes

When 26-year-old Damilola Akinbunmi walked out of the US embassy in Lagos last week, she should have been expected to be celebrating the next step in her academic journey. She had just completed her visa interview and believed she was one step closer to studying for her master’s degree in the United States. But instead of feeling joy, she was instead left feeling anxious.

“I’ve always dreamed of doing my master’s in the US,” the graduate said. “But with this new three-month, single-entry visa rule, even though it doesn’t apply to students like me, it’s making me question everything. It feels like a warning sign. If they can suddenly change things for visitors, what’s next for us?” she added.

Damilola is one of many Nigerians rethinking their travel, education, and business plans following a major visa policy change by the United States government. Effective from July 8, 2025, the U.S. announced that B1/B2 visitor visas issued to Nigerian nationals would now be limited to just one entry and with a validity of only three months.

Big change

Previously, Nigerian citizens were eligible for B1/B2 visas that allowed multiple entries over a two-year period. This meant visitors could travel in and out of the States several times without needing a new visa during that period. But the new rule eliminates that flexibility and adds another layer of difficulty to already complex and tedious travel procedures. According to the US Embassy, the change is a reciprocity measure.

In simpler terms, the US said it is matching the visa conditions that Nigeria currently applies to American citizens visiting the West African nation. “This action is based on the principle of reciprocity, to ensure that US citizens are treated fairly when they travel abroad,” said the embassy in a July 8 statement. “It is not a punishment or a ban, but an alignment of policy.” However, many Nigerians say the realworld effect feels the same: Shorter stays, limited access, and increased costs.

Others affected

However, Nigeria is not the only country affected by the new visa policy. The US also adjusted the rules for Ghana, Chad, Uganda, Liberia, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. In each case, the new visa limits reflect how those countries treat American travellers. Still, Nigeria appears to be taking the hardest hit both emotionally and practically.

The country is one of the largest sources of African visitors to the United States, with thousands applying each year for temporary visas to attend weddings, conferences, graduations, or seek medical treatment. A Lagos-based travel and immigration consultant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the new rules will likely reduce the number of legitimate travellers to America.

“Although this is not a visa ban,” she said, “but it will discourage a lot of people who travel for genuine reasons. People who go for short training programmes or visit family occasionally will now have to reapply every single time they want to travel, and the cost is still $185 dollars. That’s over N290,000, and it’s non-refundable.” The impact is already being felt across university campuses, visa prep centres, and among young professionals.

Olanrewaju, a recent graduate of English and Literary Studies from the Ekiti State University, had secured a spot at a four-week business development seminar in New York. His invitation letter had arrived in May, and he planned his travel carefully based on the old visa rules. But now, his plans are off the table. “With just one entry, it no longer makes sense,” he said.

“If your programme is delayed or rescheduled, you’re stuck. It’s too risky to spend that much money and not be sure you’ll even be able to make the trip.” Many young Nigerians echoed similar frustrations. Some called the new policy “discouraging,” while others said it felt like a subtle message that they are not welcome. “I think it’s unfair,” said Yetunde Akinjogun, a 27-year-old fashion designer, a TikTok handler who had planned to attend a fashion expo in Atlanta. “They say it’s just policy, but it clearly shows they don’t want us visiting too often. I may just focus on Canada now.”

Groups of young adults interviewed in Lagos, Ekiti and Ogun state expressed their disappointment with the new policy. Some worried about losing family connections, while others said they were now less motivated to even apply for the much coveted US visa. “It’s not everybody that wants to ‘japa,’” said one youth at a visa centre in Ikeja. “Some of us just want to attend a cousin’s graduation or do a medical check-up. But now, even that is becoming difficult.”

Financial strain

For Nigerian families who frequently visit loved ones in the US, the change means more frequent visa applications, higher costs, and a higher risk of denial. “Before, you could visit your children, come home, and return months later for another event, using the same visa,” said Mrs Abiola Apata, an entrepreneur with two sons in the US state of Texas. “Now we’ll have to start the process all over again each time.

It’s tiring.” Businesses are also affected. Many small-scale entrepreneurs travel to the US for trade fairs, exhibitions, or to source equipment. A single-entry restriction limits how much they can achieve on one trip. “Imagine someone goes to a trade fair, then returns home to prepare paperwork, only to go through the tedious travel process all over again because one needs a new visa to go back and finalise the deal,” said Samuel Abiola, a travel agent based in Lagos. “That’s another embassy visit, another round of uncertainty.”

What the policy covers

It’s important to note that the new visa policy only affects B1/B2 visas — those issued for business, tourism, family visits, or medical travel. It does not apply to other visa categories such as: • F‑1 (student visas for full-time academic study), • J‑1 (cultural and educational exchange), • H‑1B (for skilled workers), and • L‑1 (for intracompany transfers). Those categories remain under existing rules for now; although some analysts worry that more changes could come if diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the US become strained.

Response

However, the Presidency faulted the recent changes to the US visa policy for Nigerians, stating that Nigeria has not suspended the five-year multiple entry visa option for US citizens. In a statement issued by President Bola Tinubu’s office, it said that Nigeria’s recent 90-day single visa entry policy only applies to electronic visas (e-visas), which are a short-term category for tourists and business visitors who wish to avoid the standard procedure. It insisted that the US claim of reciprocity as the reason for the recent visa policy does not accurately reflect the reality of Nigeria’s current visa policy toward US citizens.

“The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians. “The 90-day single-entry Visa validity period only applies to the newly introduced e-Visas, a short-term visa category for tourists and business people who may not wish to undergo the standard visa application process and wait.

“The e-visa replaces the now obsolete Visaon-arrival, which was inefficient and often used as a means of extortion. The e-visa is a fast, online process that does not require the applicant to go to the embassy. Applicants receive the e-Visa within 48 hours of submitting their application,” the statement read. However, some foreign policy analysts believe that Nigeria may eventually revise its own visa terms for American citizens in response.

Looking forward

Despite the new restrictions, many Nigerians say they still admire the United States. But for now, they are becoming more cautious about including it in their travel plans. Damilola, the graduate from Lagos, says she is now weighing other options, including Canada and the UK. “I’m not giving up on my dream,” she said, “but I’ll go where I feel welcome— and where the process is straightforward.

Nobody wants to keep applying again and again just to visit a country once.” As the dust settles on the new US policy, Nigerians are left facing fewer choices, longer processes, and harder decisions. The door may not be completely closed—but it is no longer wide open and there is every likelihood that we shall see fewer people celebrating on scaling the immense hurdle to secure a US visa!