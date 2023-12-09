New Twist in Ondo as Commissioner Says Akeredolu’s Signature Forged

LGovernor’s Signature Not Forged –Ademola-Olateru

The controversy over the allegation that the signature of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been forged for sinister purposes took another dimension yesterday as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Rasaq Obe confirmed the forgery of the governor’s signature. Obe in a letter written to the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Ai- yedatiwa, said a memo he sent to the Governor about two months ago was returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government and noticed that the signature on the memo does not look like that of Akeredolu and had to subject it to forensic analysis which indicated that the signature was indeed forged.

A legal practitioner, Mr. Kayode Ajulo SAN has raised the alarm that the signature of Governor Akeredolu was being forged to siphon the resources of the State. However, the Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde said it was wrong to say Governor Akeredolu’s was forged saying it is only the signature was forged or not. Giving credence to the forgery allegation, Obe who was tipped as likely running mate to Aiyedatiwa said the signature of Governor Akeredolu was indeed forged.

Obe, who was one of the two commissioners who did sign the resolution that passed a vote of confidence on Akeredolu in a letter to Aiyedatiwa dated December 7, 2023, said the situation required immediate action. In the letter, Obe said, ” It has been confirmed that the signature of Mr. Governor on a certain document has been forged. The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent for Mr. Governor’s approval about two months ago. Upon closer inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signatures and handwriting in the file. “Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery.

I sent the suspicious signature, handwriting samples, and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged. “Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfill the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr. Governor. I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Olu- warotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be wide- spread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State. I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference. “I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation. We must restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.”

Obe in a text message confirmed that he wrote the letter but declined to give further details. However, the state Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, denied that there was anything like forgery. Speaking on Channels Television, the commissioner said the ailing governor has about three different signatures, and it is possible those alleging forgery are not aware of that.

Explaining that there is no need to forge the governor’s signature since he is not incapacitated, she said she last saw the governor on September 8, and that there had been communications between the governors and members of the cabinet, insisting that the governor is not incapacitated.