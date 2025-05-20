New TRCN Registrar Pledges Improved Teaching Standards

Share

The newly appointed Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Ronke Soyombo, has pledged to raise the standard of teaching in schools across the country.

Speaking upon her assumption of office, Dr. Soyombo emphasized the Council’s commitment to collaborating with key stakeholders to implement technology-driven initiatives and establish student-centred teaching approaches aimed at enhancing learning outcomes.

According to her, “The Renewed Hope initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are designed to deliver the highest standards of education by harnessing the potential of tech-savvy teachers. TRCN will focus on the strategic use of relevant technology to improve learning outcomes. We will ensure teachers receive the necessary training to effectively manage classrooms.”

She assured that the Council would adopt an inclusive approach to ensure all teachers benefit from its activities. Dr. Soyombo also revealed plans to work closely with teacher trade unions and state teachers’ service boards to enhance teacher welfare and service delivery.

“Our goal is to achieve quality service delivery by improving conditions of service and supporting teachers through strategic partnerships,” she added.

Share