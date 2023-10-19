New Telegraph’s Salami In NNL Standing Committee

The Nigeria National League has named New Telegraph’s Deputy Editor, Adekunle Salami, as a member of one of its standing committees. The astute journalist was named in the Media Committee with veteran Broadcaster Emeka Odikpo serving as chairman, Patrick Ngwaogu, also a member, and Amar Ignis serving as secretary.

The board, led by George Aluo, approved the constitution of the various standing committees to ensure the effective running of the league which will kick off on October 28.

Other committees constituted apart from Media are Disciplinary, Finance and Technical. The Disciplinary Committee will be headed by Yakubu Sarma while his members will include Prince Momoh Muhammed, Emeka Iwuagwu, Barrister Abdul Ibrahim and Ayo Abdulraham who will serve as the Secretary.

Emmanuel Attah will be the Chairman of the Finance Committee, with Yusuf Baba Abdullahi, Yusuf A. Dan- juma, Ezeocha Nzeh as members while Abideen Fasasi will be the Secretary.