New Telegraph’s Correspondent, Agboola Bags Osun Youth Ambassador Award

An Osun-based journalist and Correspondent of New Telegraph newspaper has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to journalism, earning the Award of Excellence at the 2024 Osun Youth Ambassador Awards (OYAA).

The prestigious event, organized by the Youth Reform Initiative, took place, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Oasis Event Center, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The 9th edition of the awards honoured 16 outstanding Osun youths for their contributions to the state’s development across various fields.

In her welcome address, Aminat Ajibola, founder of the Osun Youth Reformers Initiative, said the award of excellence was bestowed on the awardees in recognition of their immense contribution to the development of the state in their various fields.

According to the convener, the annual event celebrates excellence, creativity, and achievements as well as recognizing individuals and groups who have made significant impacts in their respective domains.

Hailing from Eripa in Boluwaduro Local Government Area, Ayobami Agboola is a graduate of Mass Communication from Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

With over 14 years of experience in journalism, he has carved a niche in investigative reporting, news transcription, proofreading, and market research.

The guest lecturer, Coordinator, Department of Language and Linguistics, Fountain University, Dr Yusuf Abduganiyu Aderemi, who spoke on “Mental Health Awareness: Breaking the Stigma Among Youth”, identified key causes of depression, such as academic pressure, unemployment, social media toxicity, and cyberbullying.

He also outlined actionable steps for addressing mental health challenges, including; Encouraging open conversations; Supporting peers in need;

Introducing mental health education in school curricula.Avoiding stigmatization and labels.

The event recognized exceptional youth in various fields. Awardees included:

Ayobami Agboola – Excellence in Journalism, Ademola Olawoyin – Youth Development, Durotoye Tirimisiyu Abiodun – Culture Ridwan Abiodun – Humanitarian Service, Adepeju Adegbite Deborah – Mass Communication

Adebimpe Fagbohun – Entrepreneurship

Oyebanji Adekunle Abdulfatai – Entertainment, Samson Ajao – Education, Sunday O. Oladepo – New Media, Asafa Oluwatoyin Badru – Social Empowerment, Maruf Taiwo Hassan – Education, Kujembola Esther Oluwabunmi – Community Development

Adeniyi Adekemi Grace – Social Empowerment, Shittu Jabiru Opeyemi – Religious Promotion, Akinola Yusroh – Charity and Generosity, Adeniyi Ismail Oluwatosin – Youth Agriculture.

