New Telegraph’s Award Prestigious, Says Kano Gov

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed gratitude for being named Governor of the Year (Education) by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph, and Sunday Telegraph.

The prestigious New Telegraph 2024 Awards Ceremony is set to take place on Friday, February 21, at the Grand Ball Room, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The governor’s appreciation was conveyed in a letter dated December 9, 2024, signed by Sanusi Ahmad Bature, Director-General, Directorate of Media and Public Relations, Government House, Kano.

“In reference to your letter regarding the nomination of His Excellency, the Governor, for the prestigious Governor of The Year (Education) award, I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency has expressed his appreciation for this recognition and has accepted the nomination.

“In light of this development, kindly proceed with the necessary arrangements accordingly,” Bature wrote.

The nomination was officially communicated in a letter dated January 8, 2024, signed by Ayodele Aminu, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, titled: “Letter of Award as Governor of the Year (Education).

“We wish to use this medium to convey to you the nomination as the Governor of the Year (Education) by the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.”

The newspaper’s management praised Governor Yusuf’s remarkable achievements in revitalising the education sector in Kano, especially amid the 18.5 million out-of-school children crisis in Nigeria, which is particularly prevalent in the North.

Mr Aminu highlighted the governor’s holistic approach to improving education, noting several key interventions: 29.9% of the 2024 annual budget allocated to education, declaration of a State of Emergency on Education, recruitment of 5,000 BESDA temporary teachers, who were converted to permanent staff, and hiring of an additional 10,000 teachers for primary and secondary schools.

Others included the sponsorship of 1,001 indigent postgraduate students in foreign universities (India and Uganda), renovation of 1,230 schools under the AGILE project, including minor and major repairs.

“We are pleased to honour you with this award at the New Telegraph 2024 Awards Ceremony on February 21, 2025.

Please accept our sincere congratulations,” Aminu said. Governor Yusuf’s recognition underscores his commitment to improving education in Kano State, setting a precedent for governance in Nigeria.

