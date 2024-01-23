New Telegraph’s award humbles, encourages me –Mbah

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has described his nomination for the New Telegraph’s Award for Courage in Leadership as both humbling and encouraging. Mbah, who was emotional when the Management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of the New Telegraph titles presented him the nomination letter in Enugu recently, said that he was excited that his modest achievement within the first six months in office were already being recognised outside his state. He said that although he had a clear vision of what he wanted Enugu State to become if elected governor, he was not unmindful of the risks, challenges and the doubts surrounding his numerous promises to the people of the state. He said that what made the promises riskier was that they were tied to different timelines, which must be achieved within a certain period. The governor said: “Let me express my profound gratitude and deep appreciation for finding me worthy or nominating me for the award of Governor of the Year.

Somehow, it’s a kind of mixed feeling that I have. Because during our campaigns, we recognized that Enugu indeed could do a lot more than we were doing at that time. We made massive promises to our people during that campaign period and the most interesting thing about most of these promises was that they were tied to specific timelines. We also received a lot of criticism. We had naysayers, we had doubters and people who never gave us any chance or who never believed that those promises were achievable. “Again, we understand the reasons behind the doubts because some of the things we were promising are things that there had been successive attempts to execute but hadn’t been successful. So, we felt okay, give us your mandate, trust us and begin to monitor us with those timelines.”

The governor, who came into office as the founder and Chief Executive of Pinnacle Oil, one of the biggest players in the downstream sector, also said that his experience in business aided his vision, knowing full well what businessmen and women needed to excel. He said security was of high importance. He said: “Given my background in business or entrepreneurship where if you say something to people they could take it to the bank, so we had to deliver. And it’s quite emotional for me that just at the point where we’re just beginning to deliver on some of those promises, our efforts are being recognised. It’s touching and moves me. I feel very humbled to be honoured by what we’re beginning to do.”

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr. Ayo Aminu, said that the governor’s direct approach to the stay-athome order in the state and the South East in general was impressive. He said that states needed leaders who were decisive in solving problems and committed to serving the people. He said it was because of the strides of Mbah that the Board, Management and Staff considered him for the award.