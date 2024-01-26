New Telegraph Young Entrepreneurship Award Means Much to Me, Says Tulcan Energy Boss

The Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, has said he was humbled and grateful by his nomination for New Telegraph Young Entrepreneurship Award. In his acceptance letter, yesterday, he stated that the recognition was more than a personal tribute and also a testament to the journey they embarked upon at Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, which he said, reflected the collective commitment of their entire team. According to him, the acknowledgement of their efforts in creating value and meeting needs, especially from an esteemed brand such the New Telegraph, known for its excellence in journalism, added even more meaning.

He assured that the nomination will spur them to continue their journey of excellence, innovation, and service. Adiatu, who recently bagged an honorary doctorate degree in Business Management from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, is a notable figure in the business circle beyond the shores of Nigeria. With his vast business interests, cutting across oil and gas, energy and power, real estate, health and agriculture, the young and unassuming entrepreneur has been a source of inspiration and support for the younger generation in leadership and business. His nomination for the “Young Entrepreneur Award” by the New Telegraph Newspapers, followed his remarkable feat in the oil and gas industry and contributions to the economic development of Nigeria.

The award ceremony scheduled for Friday, February 2, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will attract people from all walks of life. The award ceremony will also have the governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe and Bayelsa states, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Bala Muhammed, Mr Peter Mbah, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya and Chief Douye Diri respectively bagging various awards. Other prominent Nigerians and business brands to be honoured include Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Managing Di- rector of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof Mike Ozekhome.

And corporate bodies such as Zenith Bank, Unity Bank, United Bank for Africa, Seplat Energy Plc, Airtel, and University of Ilorin, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC); National Institute for Legisla- tive and Democratic Studies, Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, Erisco, FBN Holdings, Transcorp, and Tantita Security Services Ltd.