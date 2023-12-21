New Telegraph Staff Holds Inaugural Christmas Carol

…”2023 was a year of many firsts for us”-Chapel NUJ Chairperson, Omoniyit

Staff of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of New Telegraph titles, on Wednesday, holds its maiden Christmas carol with the Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), New Telegraph chapel, Ms Oluwatosin Omoniyi.

Speaking at the event graced by the Managing Director of the organisation, Mr Ayo Aminu, Ms Ominiyi said 2023 had been a year of many firsts for the organisation.

Omoniyi said in her welcome speech that the event was meant to relieve staff of the organisation of stress and to appreciate God for an eventful year.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you to this maiden Christmas Carol and party of our chapel this evening.

“This year has been a year of many firsts for us as a Chapel. You would recall that we held our first lecture this year.

“We are here again today to do what we have not done in the 10 years of the existence of New Telegraph.

“We are gathered to enjoy ourselves and relieve the stress of work a bit. It is said that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. We don’t want to be dull boys and girls or dull men and women,” she said.

Omoniyi emphasized that Christmas is a period of joy, friendship, and conviviality, adding that it is in that spirit that the staff gathered today to eat, drink, dance, and enjoy themselves.

“We hope to be bigger than this by next year. We also intend to keep this as an annual event, where all of us can gather and share joy.

“We are not here for speech-making today. We are here to thank God for a successful year, particularly, when many competitors in our industry are suffering months of unpaid salaries.

“We may not be the best paid but we are paid. We remain grateful to God and the management team and to all our staff for all we have achieved. Telegraph will be 10 by February next year. We have grown and moving towards maturity,” she said.

The chapel NUJ Chairperson added that it was her dream and desire that next year will be better and bigger for the members and staff of the union.

Pastor Kehinde Kolawole, in his sermon titled “A Heart of Gratitude, It’s A Good Thing to Thank God,” underscored the importance of thanking God for life, answered prayers, and provision.

He encouraged a continuous attitude of gratitude for the faithfulness of God throughout the year.

“It is by His grace that we have gathered together today. He has been with us and He will continue to be with us.

“We are celebrating Him because He is the giver of life. We are not in the police station or prison.

“We are thanking Him because He answers prayers. We are thanking Him for answering our prayers from January to December,” he said.