New Telegraph Recognises Union Bank As Family-Friendly Bank Of the Year

Share

Union Bank of Nigeria has been recognized for Pioneering Initiatives in Gender Inclusivity and Supportive Workplace Policies.

The recognition came during the award night organized by a fore Nigerian Newspaper, New Telegraph on Friday.

Union Bank of Nigeria was acknowledged for its women Empowerment and Family-Friendly banking system.

Also, its unwavering commitment to fostering gender equality and creating a supportive environment for both employees and customers was highly noted.

Demonstrating a strong dedication to women’s empowerment, Union Bank has implemented various programs designed to support and uplift women across Nigeria.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2024, the bank hosted a special event under the global theme #InspireInclusion, emphasizing its advocacy for an equitable and inclusive society free from biases and discrimination.

In addition, Union Bank has launched initiatives such as αlpher and Chrystallis, focusing on providing women with the necessary resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Understanding the importance of a balanced work-life dynamic, Union Bank has instituted family-friendly policies that cater to the diverse needs of its workforce.

The New Telegraph’s award as Women Empowerment and Family-Friendly Bank of the Year 2024 serves as an encouragement to further spur the institution for better performances.

Share

Please follow and like us: