New Telegraph NUJ Press Week Promises Annual Continuation

Ms. Oluwatosin Omoniyi, the current Chairman of the New Telegraph Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), had a vision when she took office in 2020. Beyond regular meetings and activities, she aimed to establish a dedicated week for the chapel, where members could relax and engage in productive discussions. This vision became a reality during the recent Press Week, held from Tuesday, September 12, to Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The week-long event included a series of activities, beginning with a medical checkup on Tuesday. Members had the opportunity to assess their health and receive guidance from medical professionals. On Wednesday, an enthusiastic group of members embarked on a health walk in the Adeniyi Jones Avenue area of Ikeja, Lagos, promoting fitness and wellbeing.

The grand finale took place on Thursday and featured a thought-provoking lecture by Mr. Lekan Otufodunrin on the topic “Preparing For Life After Journalism” at noon. The day concluded with a dinner at 4:00 pm. In addition to these activities, Mrs Kuforiji Testimony from “Ilera Eko” emphasized the importance of enrolling in the Lagos State Government Health Management Organization (HMO) to access its benefits individually and as a family.

Speaking about the significance of the week, Ms. Omoniyi explained that it provides an opportunity for members to brainstorm and learn from experienced media professionals. She stated that it also serves as a platform to foster unity among members and allow them to relax after a year of hard work.

Ms. Omoniyi expressed her commitment to sustaining the Press Week as an annual event and improving it with each passing year. Omoniyi stated, “Our plan is to sustain the Week and to ensure that it gets better annually. This is the beginning of a new dawn in New Telegraph NUJ Chapel.”

She also highlighted the demanding nature of journalists’ work, emphasizing the importance of taking a break and celebrating their contributions to the media industry. The event received support from sponsors and supporters, including Nigeria Breweries Plc and Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, as well as the management and staff of Daily Telegraph Publishing Limited, especially the Managing Director, Mr. Ayo Aminu, and the title editors of the publications.

Mr. Otufodunrin, the guest lecturer at the grand finale, urged journalists to acquire digital journalism skills, as they now compete with individuals armed with smartphones who can report news. He stressed the need to go beyond ordinary reporting, enhance digital proficiency, build networks, mentor young journalists, and impact others positively.

Mrs. Juliet Bumah, the Editor of Daily Telegraph, commended the lecturer and encouraged chapel members to make their presence felt both in print and on social media. She emphasized the importance of embracing both traditional and digital journalism. Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, commended the organizers of the event and expressed the council’s commitment to ensuring that media houses remit their staff pensions. He emphasized the importance of journalists developing themselves professionally.

However, Mr. Ajayi expressed concern about journalists who do not participate in events organized by the state council, stressing the importance of active engagement in council activities to remain relevant in the industry. In her welcome speech, Ms. Omoniyi highlighted the programme’s significance in establishing a strong and united chapel within the organization.

She thanked the organization’s management for its support and acknowledged the challenges faced by the Nigerian media, particularly in terms of production costs and salary payments. Ms. Omoniyi however, called on the Federal Government to support the print media by reducing newsprint costs and fostering economic improvements.

The successful conclusion of the New Telegraph NUJ Press Week marks a significant step toward strengthening the chapel and fostering unity among its members, with a commitment to continue this tradition in the years to come.