New Telegraph NUJ Holds Maiden Annual Press Week

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Daily Telegraph Chapel on Tuesday began its annual maiden press week with a medical check-up.

During this period, members had the opportunity to check their health status and were advised to follow up where necessary by medical personnel.

It was revealed in a statement jointly issued by the Chairperson of the chapel, Ms Oluwatosin Omoniyi, and the Acting General Secretary, Mr Oladipupo Awojobi that the event will be held from Tuesday, September 12 to Thursday, September 14, 2023.

During the Health Walk, which was held on Wednesday as part of the events, members walked around the Adeniyi Jones Avenue area of Ikeja, Lagos as a way of keeping fit.

The event would be rounded off on Thursday with a lecture to be delivered by Mr Lekan Otufodunrin on the topic “Preparing For Life After Journalism” at noon and dinner at 4:pm the same day.

Speaking on the significance of the week, Ms Omoniyi stated that It’s an opportunity to brainstorm while tapping from the wealth of knowledge from the gurus of the media industry.

Omoniyi stated that it’s an opportunity to promote unity among members and to provide them an opportunity to relax after working around the year.

She stressed that the chapel plans to sustain the week as an annual event, adding that it will keep improving every year.

“We plan to sustain the Week and to ensure that it gets better annually. This is the beginning of a new dawn in New Telegraph NUJ Chapel,” she said.

She added, “We believe that we should make ourselves happy by organizing a week-long event for our members.

“Journalists work round the clock. They are always busy as they have to go all out to do their reports.”

The chairperson then expressed appreciation to the sponsors and supporters of the event including the Nigeria Breweries Plc, and Nigerian Bottling Company Plc.

Others, she said, are the management and staff of Daily Telegraph Publishing Limited, especially the Managing Director, Mr Ayo Aminu, as well as the title editors of the publications.