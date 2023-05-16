Actor Nedu Slams Ladies Who Call Themselves Independent

Nollywood actor and media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has called out ladies who call themselves “independent” but depend on men to foot their bills.

According to him, most of the so-called “independent ladies” are mistresses of married men who sponsor their flashy lifestyles.

During the last episode of his podcast, The Honest Bunch, the OAP stated that most of these so-called independent ladies are sleeping with married men for money.

He said, “Forget all this one that ladies are saying, ‘I’m independent’. My aunty, for you to open that shop, you collected money from five different men. And you are calling yourself independent. You are not.

“You should not be in that category. There are hard-working ladies who toil and hustle for contracts. And when people want to disturb them, ‘You’ll have to sleep with me.’ They walk out of the office.”