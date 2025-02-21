Share

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum Friday was named the 2024 Governor of the Year by one of the renowned News Organizations in Nigeria, the New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph award ceremony, held on Friday, 21 February 2024 at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Presenting the award is the Chairman of New Telegraph Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu accompanied by the chairman of the event Olabode George, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and Aminu Ayodele.

The New Telegraph’s recognition of Zulum as the 2024 Governor of the Year portrays his commitment and dedication to transforming Borno state.

Recall that upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019, Zulum inherited a state bogged down by insecurity, occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram.

He took the great risk of visiting the war-ravaged communities to ascertain the true state of their infrastructure.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bare Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

