New Telegraph Names NNPC’s Mele Kyari Man Of The Year

In recognition of his transformative leadership in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the New Telegraph Newspaper has honored Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, the 19th Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), as its Man of the Year for 2024.

The award was presented by the distinguished Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District and Publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was accompanied by Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George and the managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Aminu Ayodele on Friday February 21, 2024 during the organisation’s yearly award night in recognition of outstanding personalities in different sectors.

Since assuming the role of GCEO on July 7, 2019, Kyari has been instrumental in steering NNPC Ltd. through significant reforms.

His tenure has been marked by a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational excellence.

Under his guidance, the company has embraced the mandates of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), positioning itself as a commercially driven entity poised for global competitiveness.

One of Kyari’s notable achievements includes championing Nigeria’s transition to a gas-powered economy.

Recognizing the nation’s vast natural gas reserves estimated at over 209 trillion cubic feet, he has advocated for harnessing this resource to drive economic growth and energy sustainability.

This vision aligns with global energy trends and depicts NNPC Ltd.’s strategic direction under his leadership.

Kyari’s career with NNPC spans several decades, beginning in 1991 when he joined as a Processing Geophysicist with Integrated Data Services Limited.

Over the years, he rose through various strategic roles, including Group General Manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division and Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and all these further showcased his deep-rooted expertise and dedication to the industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Kyari’s leadership has garnered multiple accolades.

In October 2022, he was conferred with the national honor of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari, recognizing his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector.

Additionally, in April 2023, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) honored him as the Outstanding Employer of the Year 2022, reflecting his commitment to fostering a conducive work environment and championing employee welfare.

The New Telegraph’s recognition of Kyari as the 2024 Man of the Year further portrays his unwavering dedication to transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, amongst other dignitaries.

