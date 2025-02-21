New Telegraph Minister Of The Year: Keyamo Awarded For Transformative Leadership

Share

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s aviation industry, Minister Festus Egwarewa Keyamo has been awarded the 2024 Minister of the Year for Transformative Leadership by New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented on Friday by Dr Stephen Omosanya during New Telegraph Newspaper Award Night held in Lagos state at Oriental Hotel

Since his appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on August 21, 2023, Keyamo has implemented strategic reforms that have revitalized the sector, enhancing safety, efficiency, and global partnerships.

Upon assuming office, Keyamo confronted longstanding challenges within the aviation sector, including policy stagnation and infrastructural deficits.

Demonstrating decisive leadership, he halted the controversial national carrier project entangled with foreign interests, redirecting focus towards empowering domestic solutions.

Under Keyamo’s watch, Nigeria has fortified its international aviation partnerships.

Notably, in August 2024, he signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing in Seattle.

This agreement aims to bolster Nigerian airlines’ capabilities by providing access to new aircraft leases, comprehensive maintenance, and technical support.

Keyamo has also prioritized the advancement of aviation education and infrastructure.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

Share

Please follow and like us: