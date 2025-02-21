New Telegraph

February 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Aviation
  3. New Telegraph Minister…

New Telegraph Minister Of The Year: Keyamo Awarded For Transformative Leadership

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to Nigeria’s aviation industry, Minister Festus Egwarewa Keyamo has been awarded the 2024 Minister of the Year for Transformative Leadership by New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award was presented on Friday by Dr Stephen Omosanya during New Telegraph Newspaper Award Night held in Lagos state at Oriental Hotel

Since his appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on August 21, 2023, Keyamo has implemented strategic reforms that have revitalized the sector, enhancing safety, efficiency, and global partnerships.

Upon assuming office, Keyamo confronted longstanding challenges within the aviation sector, including policy stagnation and infrastructural deficits.

Demonstrating decisive leadership, he halted the controversial national carrier project entangled with foreign interests, redirecting focus towards empowering domestic solutions.

Under Keyamo’s watch, Nigeria has fortified its international aviation partnerships.
Notably, in August 2024, he signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing in Seattle.

This agreement aims to bolster Nigerian airlines’ capabilities by providing access to new aircraft leases, comprehensive maintenance, and technical support.
Keyamo has also prioritized the advancement of aviation education and infrastructure.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the  Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oyebanji Emerges New Telegraph Gov Of The Year For Grassroot Devt
Read Next

New Telegraph Names NNPC’s Mele Kyari Man Of The Year
Share
Copy Link
×