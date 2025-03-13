New Telegraph Marks 11th Year Anniversary With Thanksgiving

Share

Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited management yesterday raised salaries for workers by 25 per cent effective this month to help them cope with the rising cost of living. Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Ayodele Aminu, announced the pay rise at the company’s annual Thanksgiving service held at the company’s head office in Lagos.

Aminu said the management was aware of the economic situation in the country, hence the pay rise. He also promised that the increment would be reviewed annually. Aminu said: “We all know and feel the economic situation.

“And we are aware that our take home cannot take us home. Management is conscious of this. “But at the same time, we want to create a situation where whatever we do is sustainable.

“That is, at the end of every month, we can pay whatever is due to you. “So, what I’m saying is that management knows what comes in and what goes out.

“So, in the spirit of that, management is today announcing a 25 per cent upward review on the salary. “And that will take effect from this month.

“This review will come up yearly, but with a caveat. If you can make enough money, the salary will be sustained.” The MD applauded the workers for their contributions to the growth of the company in the last 11 years.

He said: “Let’s come in and say a round of applause. “One nice thing to do is to look at the last one or two years, we have progressed a lot. “Well, it’s not that some of us have not had the opportunity, but we have tried to stay with us.

“But that alone, I think, is worth commending. So let’s give ourselves a round of applause again.” Daily Editor, Mrs Juliet Bumah, urged the staff to thank God for sustaining the company for 11 years.

She said: “We have every reason to thank God. “Apart from today being our anniversary, this is our 11th year, and we know the spiritual implication of the 11th year.

“We pray to the God of the 11th hour. We know what it means. “The 11th hour, the 11th day, the 11th month, and the 11th year have both spiritual and historical significance in the life of the people of God.”

