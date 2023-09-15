New Telegraph Man Emerge Plateau NUJ Vice Chairman

…as Governor Mutfwang Celebrates New Officials

The Plateau State Correspondent of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Pam Musa has been elected as the Vice Chairman of NUJ Plateau State Council.

Musa scored 125 votes to defeat his close rival Murtala Sani of the FRCN who scored 102 Votes.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Mr Gyang Bere also congratulated Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo of Plateau Radio and Television PRTV on her election as the First Female Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council.

Governor Mutfwang described Ayuku Pwaspo’s victory as a significant milestone for the pen profession and encouraged her to foster unity amongst members in the interest of this noble field.

Governor Mutfwang also extended his congratulations to the newly elected officials of the NUJ Plateau State Council, including Pam Musa as Vice Chairman, Mary Domtur as Secretary, Ezekiel D. Izang as Financial Secretary, Timothy Tyem as Assistant Secretary, Lyop Pam as Treasurer, and Celestine Astar as Auditor.

He commended their dedication and commitment to serving the profession.

Recognizing the invaluable contribution of the Nigerian Union of Journalists to the growth and development of democracy in Plateau State and Nigeria at large, Governor Mutfwang called on members to uphold the ethical standards that define their profession and guide their work.

Governor Mutfwang urged the newly elected leadership to prioritize the welfare, well-being, and rights of journalists in Plateau State.

He expressed his confidence in their ability to promote a conducive environment for journalists to thrive and wished them a successful tenure.