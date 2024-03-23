New Telegraph Correspondent, 20 Others Get Centre’s Fellowships

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), has unveiled 21 journalists from Nigeria and Ghana for the maiden edition of UDEME Social Accountability Fellowship programme. The fellows include Olufemi Adeniran, the Ogun State correspondent of New Telegraph newspaper. UDEME is CJID’s social accountability project which aims to use technology and professional reporting to galvanise citizens to get involved in tracking and implementing projects promised by the governments of Nigeria and Ghana.

The six-month fellowship programme commenced with a two-day virtual workshop from 19 to 20 March for all selected applicants, who are full-time employees of reputable media organisations. Speaking during the two day workshop, UDEME Project Manager, Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba, said the 2024 accountability fellowship aims to build the capacity of journalists in Nigeria and Ghana to identify red flags in budget line items and unique patterns in contract awards that violate local procurement laws.

“This year’s focus will be on agriculture, health, education, and public infrastructure, emphasising gender inclusion,” she noted. In his presentation at the workshop, Premium Times’ Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of CJID, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, charged the fellows to uphold quality journalism based on truthfulness, accuracy, accountability and dedication to public purpose. Olorunyomi emphasised the purpose of accountability journalism in a democracy, citing sections 22 and 162(5) of Nigeria and Ghana’s constitutions respectively