New Telegraph Awards: Zenith Bank Bags Bank Of The Year

One of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria, Zenith Bank PLC has been honored with the notable Financial Institution of the Year 2025 at the New Telegraph Newspaper annual dinner and award night held on Friday, 13 February, 2026 in Lagos state.

The award is in acknowledgememt of its remarkable financial performance, commitment to sustainability, and consistent industry leadership over the years.

READ ALSO:

Zenith Bank Plc, founded in the year 1990 is a leading Nigerian financial services provider and one of the largest banks in Africa by tier-1 capital.

The 2025 New Telegraph Awards, held at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State was well attended by dignitaries across the country.