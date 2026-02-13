New Telegraph Awards: We Honour Barrier Breakers, Says Ayodele Aminu

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, has commended notable individuals and reputable organisations driving innovation and impactful leadership across governance and business, as the newspaper hosted its 2025 Awards ceremony.

The 2025 New Telegraph Awards was held at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

While declaring open the event, Aminu in his opening address said the gathering reflects the importance of recognising excellence and celebrating those who have broken barriers givernance, business and other fields.

“It is my honour to welcome you all to the 2025 New Telegraph Awards. Your presence here is a testament to the recognition of innovation, importance and impact,” he said.

Reflecting on the newspaper’s journey since its inception in 2014, Aminu noted that the organisation had grown steadily, gaining recognition for its remarkable political and business reporting.

He expressed delight at the calibre of dignitaries in attendance, describing their presence as an indication of the credibility the awards have built over the years.

“The New Telegraph Awards were instituted to identify and reward individuals who have made meaningful impacts in governance, business and other sectors. We honour their achievements to encourage them to keep going and to spur them towards even greater excellence,” he noted.

Aminu however explained that the awardees were carefully selected based on merit and their numerous contributions to national development.

“These are individuals who have dismantled barriers and done extraordinary things. To the awardees, your exceptional work has inspired us all,” he added.

He also appreciated the efforts of the New Telegraph team who organized and out the awards together, acknowledging their dedication in ensuring the success of the ceremony.

“To the New Telegraph team who made this happen, I appreciate your perseverance. Let us continue to strive for excellence and move barriers,” Aminu added.