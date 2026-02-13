New Telegraph Awards: Uzodimma Emerges Governor Of The Year In Digital Economy

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has emerged as Governor of the Year In Digital Economy and Infrastructure Development at the 2025 New Telegraph awards.

The award was in recognition of his administration’s focus on infrastructural renewal and human capital development.

The award ceremony was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

READ ALSO:

Uzodimma is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum under the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has served in both the legislative and executive arms of government, and represented Imo West Senatorial District from 2011 to 2019 before emerging governor in 2020.

He was re-elected and sworn in for a second term in January 2024.

Dignitaries at the high-profile event included the publisher of New Telegraph and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku, who was represented by the Commission’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde.

The event was chaired by former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, among other notable personalities.