New Telegraph Awards: Tunji-Ojo Honoured With Visionary Leadership, Innovation Award

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been honoured by New Telegraph Newspaper with the Visionary Leadership and Innovation Award.

Tunji-Ojo was recognised for his transformative reforms and significant contributions to the Interior Ministry, which have led to notable improvements across its operations and services.

The award ceremony took place at the prestigious Grand Ballroom of Oriental Hotel.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu, Tunji-Ojo assumed office as Minister of Interior on August 21, 2023.

In his role, he oversees key paramilitary agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

He gained national recognition for clearing a backlog of over 200,000 passport applications within weeks of taking office, alongside initiating technology-driven reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery within the ministry.