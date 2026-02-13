New Telegraph Awards: Sanwo-Olu Receives Gov Of The Year For Innovation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received the Governor of the Year (Innovation) Award during the New Telegraph 2025 award ceremony.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

In a letter signed by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu, the Board of Editors and Panel of Judges, Sanwo-Olu was selected for his “visionary leadership and bold innovations that are redefining Lagos as a 21st-century city.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu has elevated infrastructural development and enabled a functional Public-Private Partnership model that strengthened private sector confidence.

Under his leadership, Lagos has witnessed massive concurrent infrastructure projects across all 57 Local Government and Council Development Areas, delivering tangible dividends of democracy.