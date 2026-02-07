New Telegraph Awards, Recognition For Our Modest Achievements – AMCON Boss

Managing Director, Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Gbenga Alade, has expressed appreciation to the Board and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company over the selection of AMCON as one of the corporate awardees in the 2025 edition of the New Telegraph Awards.

Alade, who spoke while receiving the Letter of Nomination for the award, described the development as a ‘great pleasure’ and a mark of recognition for his modest contribution in steering the ship of AMCON in the last one and a half years.

According to him, the New Telegraph Awards cannot be taken lightly, coming from a reputable organisation in the country. He said that the media, being the mirror of society, has the capacity to monitor the activities of individuals and corporate organisations, thereby seeing what the ordinary man on the street cannot see.

“It is not about me because for me, I want my work to speak for me. That’s why most of the time, I don’t like too much visibility in the newspaper.

Like my former boss said, you don’t run an organisation on the pages of the newspapers; you just do it, and let the newspapers publish what you are doing.

“In AMCON, by God’s grace, I am committed to putting my best, with integrity, with transparency, and with everything, so that people can see the difference between the past and the present. And that will also help us to move forward.

“We believe that the first thing we want to do is to do what Mr President has committed to us, and we want to do it well with integrity so that out there you won’t hear any negative thing about us because our name is very, very important.

“As you know, I’ve served in various capacities as Managing Director of various banks. Lastly, in the United Kingdom, where I also had the privilege to work, you know that the governance in that country is something else.

So, if you spend almost seven years in that environment and you come out without any stain in the papers or negative reports about you in the media, it means you have done well, and that’s exactly my case.

So, for you recognising that, within a very short time, I’m not even two years, you can imagine by God’s grace, what will happen by the time we finish our term,” he said. Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr Ayodele Aminu, who presented the award nomination letter, said the award would take place on February 13, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Aminu disclosed that the ceremony would have in attendance other high-profile awardees from both the public service and the private sector.

He described the performance of AMCON under Alade’s watch as sterling and extraordinary, stressing that the New Telegraph Awards is meant for honouring people who have performed exceptionally well in both private and public sectors.

According to Aminu, seven governors, including those of Lagos, Rivers, Imo, and Ekiti, are also going to be honoured at the award ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Arise Television and other media platforms.