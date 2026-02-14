New Telegraph Awards: Oborevwori Crowned Governor Of The Year

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been crowned as Governor of the Year by New Telegraph Newspaper.

Oborevwori, born on June 19, 1963, in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, began his educational journey at Alegbo Primary School, Effurun, before obtaining his West African Senior School Certificate from Oghareki Grammar School, Oghareki.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Ambrose Alli University and a Master’s degree in Political Science from Delta State University Abraka.

Driven by a strong desire to serve his people, Oborevwori ventured into politics in 1996 as a Councillor and Supervisory Councillor for Works in the old Okpe Local Government Area.

He remained active in politics and, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, won election to represent Okpe State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

In May 2017, he emerged as Speaker of the Sixth Assembly and made history as the first member of the Delta State House of Assembly to serve as Speaker across two legislative assemblies.

Between 2018 and 2023, he served first as National Treasurer and later Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Oborevwori rose from the position of Speaker to become Governor of Delta State on May 29, 2023, a development widely seen as a reflection of his acceptability and grassroots political appeal.

Since assuming office, he has pursued policies aimed at improving governance, infrastructure, and socio-economic development across the state.

The award ceremony, organised by New Telegraph Newspaper was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracting notable dignitaries from across the country.