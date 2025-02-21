New Telegraph Awards NUPRC As Outstanding Upstream Regulator

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday received the prestigious title of Outstanding Upstream Regulator of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Publishers.

This reflects NUPRC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic leadership, and significant contributions to the advancement of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

In 2024, NUPRC achieved a remarkable 184.26% surge in revenue generation, far exceeding its set targets.

Demonstrating a proactive approach to industry development, NUPRC convened with key stakeholders, including the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), to fine-tune strategies aimed at driving sustainable investments and ensuring energy security.

In order to improve its exploration activities, NUPRC initiated the 2024 oil bid round, offering 12 oil blocks to potential investors.

Under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC has witnessed transformative growth and innovation.

