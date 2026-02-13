New Telegraph Awards: NDDC MD, Ogbuku Honoured As Public Servant Of The Year

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, was on Friday, 13 February, 2026 honoured with the Public Servant of the Year award.

The award presented by the New Telegraph Newspapers was in recognition of his commitment to the transformation and development of the Niger Delta region.

The ceremony was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, February 13, 2026.

READ ALSO:

Ogbuku’s involvement in the Niger Delta struggle dates back to his student union days and his service as Public Relations Officer of the Ijaw Youths Council, Central Zone, where he demonstrated early advocacy for the socio-economic advancement of the region.

He holds the rare distinction of being appointed twice as NDDC Managing Director and CEO first by former President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2022, and subsequently remindered in August 2023 by President Bola Tinubu for a fresh four-year tenure.

Born in Port Harcourt, Ogbuku is well regarded as a transformative leader driving impactful interventions in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku was represented at the event by the NDDC Executive Director, Corporate Services, and former secretary to the Ondo State government, Ifedayo Abegunde.

The high-profile event drew prominent dignitaries, including the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; and Chairman of the occasion, Olusegun Osoba; Ambassadorial Designate, Neya Kalu among other distinguished guests.