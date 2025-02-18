New Telegraph Awards, Most Sought After In Nigeria

Share

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has described the annual awards host- ed by New Telegraph Newspapers as the most sought after awards in Nigeria.

Keyamo gave the endorsement when the Managing Director/ Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers visited him in his office in Abuja to present the letter of nomination as Minister of the Year 2024.

The minister said he was “extremely glad to welcome the New Telegraph delegation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, adding that he agreed to receive the award because of the credibility of the media organization. “We wholeheartedly and warmly accept this award as the Minister of the Year 2024.

“We do not take it lightly because New Telegraph is one of the most credible media outfits we have in the entire country. “Since the birth of New Telegraph, I have not seen situations where it has been involved in retraction of false stories or fake stories and making so many apologies.

“I have not seen it carry ing wrong stories; and that is just to tell you the calibre of people who work there and the credibility of New Telegraph. “So, we do not take this lightly. In fact, we do not usually accept awards here, but that we accepted this one is a testament to the credibility of New Telegraph.

“Let me also say that you are in very good company, because it is not just an isolated award or something you have to question your- self as to why you took that decision when many others took other decisions.

“This is about the fifth award by credible newspapers, and other media out- fits in this country that we are receiving in 2024.”

He said the fact that he had become a multiple award recipient shows that so many editorial boards are thinking alike. However, he explained, these awards were not a matter of self- aggrandisement, but the outcome of teamwork.

According to him, the CEOs of the various agen- cies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development as well as his personal staff have been very hard-working. He noted: “In fact, in most cases, they do all the work. I just direct them on what to do.

