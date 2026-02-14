New Telegraph Awards: Gov Lawal Wins Governor Of The Year In Projects

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has received the New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year in Projects.

The 2025 awards ceremony held on Friday is in recognition of his administration’s transformative initiatives across key sectors in the state.

Lawal, who was born in Gusau, Zamfara State, obtained both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He later served at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, United States, before returning to Nigeria in 2003 to pursue a career in banking, community development, and continuous academic advancement.

Over the years, he undertook executive and professional courses at globally renowned institutions, including Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Wharton School, and Saïd Business School, among others.

Lawal built a successful career in the banking sector, rising from middle management to executive management level between 2010 and 2017.

During this period, he became a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria and the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration of Ghana.

He is also affiliated with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria, African Business Roundtable, and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

Between 2017 and 2023, he served as Executive Vice Chairman of Credent Capital and Advisory Limited, an asset management and investment banking firm, before venturing into politics.

In March 2023, Lawal contested the Zamfara governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and emerged winner.

He was inaugurated as governor on May 29, 2023.

Since assuming office, his administration has embarked on wide-ranging reforms and projects spanning education, urban renewal, and the provision of basic amenities, aimed at improving living standards and driving sustainable development across the state.