New Telegraph Awards: FCCPC Bags Regulatory Agency Of The Year

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been conferred with the Regulatory Agency of the Year Award at the 2025 New Telegraph Award Ceremony.

The ceremony held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos followed a thorough assessment of the Commission’s achievements across key sectors of the economy.

Some of the Commission’s achievements include its role as a defender of consumers’ rights, delivery of its core mandate, enforcement actions such as raids on supermarkets and marketplaces, and other regulatory interventions.