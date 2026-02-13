New Telegraph

February 14, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New Telegraph Awards:…

New Telegraph Awards: FCCPC Bags Regulatory Agency Of The Year

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has been conferred with the Regulatory Agency of the Year Award at the 2025 New Telegraph Award Ceremony.

The ceremony held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos followed a thorough assessment of the Commission’s achievements across key sectors of the economy.

READ ALSO

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Some of the Commission’s achievements include its role as a defender of consumers’ rights, delivery of its core mandate, enforcement actions such as raids on supermarkets and marketplaces, and other regulatory interventions.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

New Telegraph Awards: We Honour Barrier Breakers, Says Ayodele Aminu
Read Next

New Telegraph Awards: Zenith Bank Bags Bank Of The Year