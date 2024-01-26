New Telegraph Awards: FBN Holdings’ GMD Lauds Print Media’s Resilience

The Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, has commended the print media for remaining relevant despite the harsh business environment. He stated this when the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of New Telegraph titles, presented him today letter nominating FBN Holdings Plc for the Holding Company of the Year 2023 award, at the company’s Head Office in Lagos recently.

Okonkwo highlighted the decline in newspaper readership, occasioned by the advent and widespread accessibility of digital technology. Noting that the print media business is “evolving,” he congratulated the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company for remaining relevant, stating that, “despite the challenges, you guys are powering on.” The FBN Holdings’ GMD, who thanked the publishing company for the nomination, attributed the Holdco’s success to teamwork at the organisation.

He said: “We work as a team. I have always said that the hardest work to do is to put a solid team together. Once you have done that, the work itself becomes easy. I am blessed with people who make my work easy so the credit goes to everyone.” Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu, said that the New Telegraph Awards were initially scheduled to hold last year, but had to be postponed to February 2nd this year because the company took into account the general situation in the country at the