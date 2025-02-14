New Telegraph Award’s An Honour –Zoho

Share

Leading Nigerian IT solution firm, Zoho Mea, has been nominated for the New Telegraph Outstanding Software Solutions Provider of the Year.

The Board of Directors and Management of the company expressed delight for being recognised as leading light in IT solutions in the country, describing it as recognition of the company’s commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge software solutions to businesses across Nigeria.

Nigeria Country Head of Zoho Mea, Kehinde Ogundare, in a letter of acceptance for the award, said his company remains the leading provider of IT innovation because it has guided itself with trust, dedication and constant pursuit of excellence.

“On behalf of Zoho Nigeria, I formally acknowledge and accept the esteemed recognition of Outstanding Software Solutions Provider of the Year 2024 by organisers of the New Telegraph 2024 Awards.

We are honoured to receive this award, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to you and your team for considering Zoho Nigeria for this prestigious recognition.

“We consider this award to be a testament to our continued commitment to providing innovative, cuttingedge software solutions to businesses across Nigeria,” Ogundare added.

The Board of Editors and Panel of Judges of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph who are also the promoters of the annual awards, had through a letter dated 14th of January, 2025 communicated Zoho Mea’s selection to the organisation.

According to the letter signed by its Managing Director and Editor in Chief, Mr Ayodele Aminu, Zoho Mea emerged as Outstanding Software Solutions Provider, for its numerous remarkable strides in the Nigerians tech sector, which include: Provision of software technology to MSMEs, Provision of innovative, accessible and secure technology solutions in Nigeria.

The New Telegraph 2024 Awards ceremony is billed for Friday, February 21, at the Grand Ball Room, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

