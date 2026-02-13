New Telegraph Awards: AMCON Gets Special Recognition For Stella performance

Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) on Friday got a Special Recognition For Stella performance in Asset recovery during the New Telegraph 2025 awards.

The event was held at the prestigious Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State on 13, February, 2026.

AMCON is a body established by the Act of the National Assembly of Nigeria in July 2010 with an intended 10 years lifespan.

READ ALSO:

It’s notable achievement of acquiring over 12000 Non-performing loans worth N3.6 trillion from 22 banks, recapitalising intervened banks with negative shareholders funds and stabilizing the financial industry by protecting about N4.7 trillion in depositors’ funds and saving 14,000 jobs amongst others earned the agency the New Telegraph’s award.

Notably present at the high profiled event were: the publisher of the New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu; the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Managing Director and CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku who was represented by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde, Chairman of the event, Aremo Olusegun Osoba amongst other dignitaries.