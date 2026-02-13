New Telegraph

February 14, 2026
New Telegraph Awards: Adaora Umeoji Bags Banker Of The Year

In honour of her Pioneering Contributions to the Banking Industry, Dr. Adaora Umeoji on Friday, February 13th has been awarded the 2025 Banker of the Year by the New Telegraph Newspaper.

Umeoji who was represented at the ceremony is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank Plc.

She is also the Chairperson of Zenith Bank UK, Zenith Nominees Limited and she sits on the board of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Plc as a Non-Executive Director.

With nearly three decades of cognate banking experience and over 20 years of extensive executive management in the bank, she actively contributes to high-level bankers’ meetings, driving impactful strategies for the advancement of the banking industry and national economic growth.

